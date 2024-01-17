Watch Now
Where does Tua land on veteran QB value scale?
Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier’s goal is to have Tua Tagovailoa in Miami “long term,” which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to dissect the QB’s contract situation.
Buffalo bracing for more snow in Divisional Round
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons look ahead to the Divisional Round, which is set to bring more snow to Buffalo with a lake-effect warning in place.
What Saints firing Carmichael means for Gruden
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how the Saints’ move to part ways with Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons could open the door for Jon Gruden, but why that could be a sticky situation.
Has Pierce earned permanent Raiders HC role?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reflect on how Antonio Pierce turned the culture around in Las Vegas and assess if Mark Davis will be tempted by Mike Vrabel or Jim Harbaugh.
Peters wants Commanders HC to be ‘best leader’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how Ben Johnson would fit in Washington, after Adam Peters outlined what he’s looking for in the organization’s next head coach.
Wild Card postmortems: Unanswered questions
Of the teams eliminated in the Wild Card Round, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on the QB with the most uncertain future, the team closest to and furthest from the Super Bowl and more.
Schneider considers Seattle HC job very attractive
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down how John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff decisions now that Pete Carroll no longer is the head coach and weigh how appealing the job opening is.
How Belichick’s likely landing spots have shifted
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Bill Belichick’s landing spots, including the Falcons, Cowboys and Eagles.
Jerry, Stephen Jones won’t do radio this week
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on if they think Jerry and Stephen Jones already have an idea of what changes they’re looking to make, or if they’re actively sorting through decisions.
Why Sirianni’s meeting with Lurie could be telling
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Wednesday could be a key moment for Nick Sirianni’s future in Philadelphia and look back on how the team crumbled late in the season.
Falcons interview Jim Harbaugh for HC vacancy
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through the Falcons’ interest in Jim Harbaugh and weigh in on which other head coach candidates they could pursue.
Why Tomlin is ‘the rarest of rare commodities’
While Mike Tomlin reportedly told Steelers players he plans to coach them in 2024, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack why that’s far from the end of the story.