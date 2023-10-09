Watch Now
Purdy connects with Kittle for early 49ers' lead
Brock Purdy is calm under pressure, before finding George Kittle in the back right side of the end zone to put the 49ers up 7-0 after the extra point in the first quarter against the Cowboys.
Prescott lets one fly to Turpin for 1st Cowboys TD
Dak Prescott floats a pass deep to KaVontae Turpin to get the Cowboys on the board in the second quarter trailing the Niners 7-14 after the extra point.
Kittle scores second TD of game on trick play
The San Francisco 49ers extend their first-half lead after George Kittle scores a 38-yard touchdown on a trick play against the Dallas Cowboys.
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
Mike Florio provides insight from Travis Etienne following the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over the Bills, which marked their second win in a row in London, and explains how it was advantageous to stay there back-to-back weeks.
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
Mike Florio discusses what George Pickens saw on his one-on-one matchup vs. Marlon Humphrey, which resulted in a touchdown, in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
Mike Florio provides an update on Anthony Richardson, who suffered an AC joint sprain, which leads Matthew Berry to dissect how the Colts offense could shift if Gardner Minshew is at the helm.
Tua, McDaniel explain how wrong play led to TD
Tua Tagovailoa admits Tyreek Hill's 69-yard TD originated from calling the wrong play. Mike McDaniel then advised the QB to be very mindful moving forward, given his "outstanding" current play-calling percentage.
Campbell: Players can ‘smell the wins’
Dan Campbell shines a light on the Lions' mindset, explains how players are focused on what they need to do in order to win and details why he's proud of how they showed up against the Panthers.
Tomlin reflects on ‘highly contested’ Ravens duel
Mike Tomlin explains why it feels good to enter the bye week atop the AFC North, detail why the blocked kick was a crucial moment and more, after the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens.
Top NFL Week 5 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the top NFL Week 5 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
McCaffrey: ‘There is no ceiling’ for 49ers
Tony Dungy sits down with Christian McCaffrey to discuss his upbringing around football, his road to the 49ers and San Francisco's Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.