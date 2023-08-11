 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick puts frustrating Michigan behind, focuses on Indy
Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

JLawrence.jpeg
Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable at Unadilla
nbc_golf_pgatour_round3_230812.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 3
HLawrence.jpeg
Hunter Lawrence increases points lead at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick puts frustrating Michigan behind, focuses on Indy
Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

JLawrence.jpeg
Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable at Unadilla
nbc_golf_pgatour_round3_230812.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 3
HLawrence.jpeg
Hunter Lawrence increases points lead at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Salisbury: 'Rookie QBs are never ready to start'

August 11, 2023 02:04 PM
Dan Patrick is joined by Sean Salisbury to discuss the journey with starting rookie quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers' role with the New York Jets and the overall impact of sports betting.
Up Next
nbc_pk_traviskelceint_230811.jpeg
3:08
Kelce embracing KC’s target in loaded AFC
Now Playing
nbc_pk_mahomesinterview_230811.jpeg
4:47
Mahomes is ‘striving for greatness’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingsilearned_230811.jpg
2:45
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Now Playing
PK_-_RICE_-_MPX.jpg
0:53
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponcjstroud_230811.jpg
5:59
‘Can’t get too bummed’ about Stroud’s NFL debut
Now Playing
nbc_berry_thursdayreactions_230811v2.jpg
17:48
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Now Playing
nbc_berry_bartendertrivia_230811.jpg
10:40
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
Now Playing
cooks_mpx.jpg
4:59
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Now Playing
nbc_berry_61-80_230811.jpg
5:56
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Now Playing
nbc_berry_51-60_230811.jpg
4:41
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Now Playing
nbc_pft_morelikely_230811.jpg
6:43
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftv2_230811.jpg
8:42
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
Now Playing