MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michael Hawkins Jr.
No. 21 Oklahoma switches to freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback to replace Jackson Arnold
Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart no longer has to fret about his mentor-turned-nemesis in Tuscaloosa
Harold Perkins Jr.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.'s season is ended by knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Barkley discusses 'bad timing' for RBs to get paid

September 24, 2024 12:16 PM
Saquon Barkley joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his start with the Philadelphia Eagles, the reemergence of the running game in the NFL, and Dan offers him some professional advice.
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
3:10
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
5:17
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
3:40
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey
nbc_pft_camtbremarks_240924.jpg
9:03
Bengals’ D couldn’t back up Taylor-Britt’s remarks
nbc_pft_draftweek3stmnts_240924.jpg
3:25
PFT Draft: Biggest statement-makers in Week 3
nbc_pft_overlappingmnfgames_240924.jpg
5:22
McCourty, Florio ‘hate’ overlapping MNF games
nbc_pft_cinvwasdfense_240924.jpg
4:22
Bengals couldn’t get a stop vs. the Commanders
nbc_pft_cinwinurgency_240924.jpg
7:18
Bengals don’t have much margin for error
nbc_pft_lawrencechip_240924.jpg
8:17
Should Lawrence have a chip on his shoulder?
nbc_pft_jagsaccountability_240924.jpg
10:40
Jags must ‘take accountability’ after blowout loss
nbc_pft_hamlin_240924.jpg
4:24
Hamlin earns first career interception on MNF
nbc_pft_joshallen_240924.jpg
8:51
Allen stresses benefit of spreading ball around
