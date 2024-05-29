Watch Now
Winfield Jr. should have a 'huge year' in 2024
Rodney Harrison explains why Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. will be his "safety of the year" in 2024, discussing why the former Minnesota Golden Gopher has all the intangibles of a great defensive back.
Up Next
Anderson, Hunter lead under-the-radar DPOY picks
Anderson, Hunter lead under-the-radar DPOY picks
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss why the Houston Texans have two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in second-year phenom Will Anderson Jr. and veteran Danielle Hunter.
Steelers, Texans newest Super Bowl contenders
Steelers, Texans newest Super Bowl contenders
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain how the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans could make the most of Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud to go on Super Bowl runs in 2024-25.
Top NFL rookie head coach to keep an eye on
Top NFL rookie head coach to keep an eye on
With eight new head coach hires in the NFL this season, Tony Dungy reveals the rookie who could have the most impact and a shot at making the playoffs.
Which NFL superstars are in Jefferson’s tier?
Which NFL superstars are in Jefferson's tier?
Maria Taylor and Devin McCourty pick players who they think are in the same tier as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, ultimately curating a group of top-shelf offensive players.
Speed Round: Top SNF matchups of 2024 NFL season
Speed Round: Top SNF matchups of 2024 NFL season
Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor examine the 2024 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule, discussing which matchups they're looking forward to next season.
Goff has everything he needs to continue success
Goff has everything he needs to continue success
Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor analyze Jared Goff's contract extension with the Lions, discussing why he's set up for continued success in Detroit.
As Rodgers returns, what’s the Jets’ ceiling?
As Rodgers returns, what's the Jets' ceiling?
Maria Taylor and Devin McCourty weigh how Aaron Rodgers’ recovery will impact the New York Jets, with McCourty stating “the buzz is big” around the QB’s return to the field.
Will Zeke, Dak withstand Cowboys’ full schedule?
Will Zeke, Dak withstand Cowboys' full schedule?
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison talk about the questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and whether Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will stay in the starting lineup throughout the full schedule.
Who has a favorable early season NFL schedule?
Who has a favorable early season NFL schedule?
With the 2024 NFL schedule released, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss what the early season looks like for the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens, Bills, Jaguars have tough early matchups
Ravens, Bills, Jaguars have tough early matchups
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison analyze the schedules for Baltimore, Buffalo, and Jacksonville, and explain why all three teams will be tested out of the gate.
Best SNF matchups in 2024 NFL schedule
Best SNF matchups in 2024 NFL schedule
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison review the 2024 NFL schedule, sharing Sunday Night Football games that pique their interest, including the Rams vs. Lions and Ravens vs. Chiefs.