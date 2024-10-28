Watch Now
Why Commanders could be a 'team of destiny'
The FNIA crew discuss Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary as time expired to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and why the Washington Commanders could be a "team of destiny" this season.
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
John Lynch joins Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth to peel back the curtain on his approach as the GM, how the team is fighting through adversity, his history with Tony Dungy and more.
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner joins PSNFF to talk about how the 49ers were able to generate takeaways against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss the top performances of his teammates on offense.
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to debate whether the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL, discuss if the Arizona Cardinals are contenders and why the Dallas Cowboys should've hired Dan Quinn.
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
The FNIA crew breaks down the Cleveland Browns' Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, analyzing why the team has new life under veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
Mike Florio caught up with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the team's blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing how they're learning from the mistakes they made in 2023.
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
Mike Florio provides insight on Jordan Love, after the QB exited the game with a groin injury against the Jaguars in Week 8.
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
Devin McCourty calls up Jameis Winston to gain insight on his mentality entering Week 8 as the starter, break down the final key plays of the game and understand what Cleveland's mindset is moving forward.
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb breaks down his reaction to outside noise, Dak Prescott's view of the game and his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys amid an up-and-down start to the season.
Lamb explores carrying on Cowboys’ tradition
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits down with Jason Garrett to discuss the team’s season so far, his relationship with Dak Prescott, and the high expectations he places upon himself.
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the most notable injuries from Week 7, breaking down how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can recover after injuries to their two best pass-catchers.
Bengals, Cowboys headline teams with questions
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss some of the NFL teams with the biggest questions surrounding them after Week 7, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts.