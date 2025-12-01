Herbert to undergo surgery on left hand

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Ole Miss promotes defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, succeeding Kiffin
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis named World Athletics Athletes of the Year
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Knicks knock off visiting Raptors
Steelers ‘going the wrong way’ after loss to Bills
Source: Gardner expected to miss a couple of weeks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Ole Miss promotes defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, succeeding Kiffin
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis named World Athletics Athletes of the Year
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Knicks knock off visiting Raptors
Steelers ‘going the wrong way’ after loss to Bills
Source: Gardner expected to miss a couple of weeks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WATCH LIVE:
The Broncos face the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Catch it live here on Peacock!
Close
Watch Now
Herbert to undergo surgery on left hand
November 30, 2025 08:00 PM
Mike Florio says it's not yet known if Justin Herbert will miss any time as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will have surgery on his left hand.
Related Videos
51
Steelers ‘going the wrong way’ after loss to Bills
39
Source: Gardner expected to miss a couple of weeks
45
Panthers force three turnovers in win vs. Rams
25
Shedeur to start next week vs. Titans
01:25
Texans, Panthers pick up huge wins in Week 13
50
Glenn: Win vs. ATL is ‘something we can build on’
58
Ryans: Texans are now playing ‘full’ games
02:22
Collins: Texans’ defense the ‘best in the league’
59
Young reflects on Panthers’ huge win against Rams
07:20
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
Latest Clips
02:00
Highlights: Knicks knock off visiting Raptors
06:24
IDC Dog Diving National Finals
07:50
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc National Finals
04:27
IDC Weave Pole National Finals
05:58
IDC Fetch It National Finals
05:30
IDC Small Dog Agility National Finals
05:59
IDC Large Dog Agility National Finals
01:51
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz in Utah
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
12:29
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
01:32
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
02:32
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
59
Merino heads Arsenal level at 1-1 with Chelsea
01:16
Chalobah heads Chelsea in front of Arsenal
05:20
Caicedo sent off for dangerous tackle on Merino
09:01
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brighton MWK 13
08:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 13
09:42
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 13
01:26
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
01:31
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
01:18
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue