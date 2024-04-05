Watch Now
NFL made 'smart' decisions with kickoff, hip-drop
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison discuss the kickoff and hip-drop tackle rule changes in the NFL, making the case for why the moves are good for the game.
Up Next
Henry is the Ravens’ ‘missing piece’
Henry is the Ravens' 'missing piece'
Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth draft the most impactful offseason moves in the NFL, touching on Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley's additions to the Ravens and Eagles.
Diggs trade is a ‘huge win’ for Texans
Diggs trade is a 'huge win' for Texans
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison break down the Stefon Diggs trade, explaining how the deal bolsters the Houston Texans' group of receivers and impacts the team's locker room.
Will Texans, Jets match high expectations?
Will Texans, Jets match high expectations?
Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth examine win total projections to evaluate how teams such as the Texans, Steelers and Chargers will perform relative to expectations.
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was ‘my nightmare’
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was 'my nightmare'
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss why watching Iowa star Caitlin Clark dominate against LSU in the NCAA Tournament gave them visions of Barry Sanders and Tom Brady.
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy look back on their careers and share their favorite stories from throughout the NFL draft process.
Five coaches who could win one game right now
Five coaches who could win one game right now
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy break down the top five active coaches they believe could win one game right now, including Andy Reid, Sean McVay, Mike Tomlin and more.
Where Jets stand in AFC East after offseason moves
Where Jets stand in AFC East after offseason moves
FNIA examines the New York Jets key offseason moves and where the roster ranks among the AFC East after adding Haason Reddick, Mike Williams and Tyron Smith, among others.
Changing of NFL coaching guard could be temporary
Changing of NFL coaching guard could be temporary
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss the coaching landscape in the NFL and why Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll could be back in the league during the 2025 hiring cycle.
Teams under pressure in 2024: Chargers, Patriots
Teams under pressure in 2024: Chargers, Patriots
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy debate which new NFL head coaches are under the most pressure for the 2024 season, including Jim Harbaugh, Dave Canales and Jerod Mayo.
Morris, Cousins combination can ‘fire up’ Falcons
Morris, Cousins combination can 'fire up' Falcons
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss the coaches in new situations they are most excited to watch in 2024, including Raheem Morris with the Atlanta Falcons and Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL teams begin offseason programs this week
NFL teams begin offseason programs this week
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss the energy and excitement that surrounds the start of NFL offseason programs, which officially begin this week for the Falcons, Chargers and Commanders.