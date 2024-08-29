 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Junior PGA Championship - TPC River's Bend - Second Round
Want to see Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris playing as juniors in 2009?
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxiep85fowler_240829.jpg
Numbers paint pretty picture for Sexton
nbc_rfs_round9pick_240829.jpg
Williams presents solid value as 9th round pick
nbc_rfs_galaxybrains_240829.jpg
Week 1 moments Galaxy Brains is most excited for

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Junior PGA Championship - TPC River's Bend - Second Round
Want to see Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris playing as juniors in 2009?
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxiep85fowler_240829.jpg
Numbers paint pretty picture for Sexton
nbc_rfs_round9pick_240829.jpg
Williams presents solid value as 9th round pick
nbc_rfs_galaxybrains_240829.jpg
Week 1 moments Galaxy Brains is most excited for

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season

August 29, 2024 03:05 PM
Patrick Mahomes talks with Chris Simms about his relationship with Andy Reid, how the Chiefs turned around the 2023 season to win the Super Bowl and where his creativity comes from.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
4:43
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_overratedcontenders_240826.jpg
2:41
Dolphins, Cowboys may not be true contenders
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240826.jpg
3:54
Speed Round: 2024 NFL season preview
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_newcoaches_240826.jpg
2:06
Harbaugh, Morris could be difference on new teams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kcchallengers_240826.jpg
2:20
Who will challenge Chiefs’ 3-peat bid?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_gbvphipreview_240825.jpg
0:42
Packers-Eagles will be a physical matchup
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_detvlar_240825(1).jpg
1:00
Lions to start season as the hunted against Rams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tripleheader_240825(1).jpg
3:48
Previewing NBC’s NFL Week 1 tripleheader
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesseg_240825.jpg
11:52
2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_balvkcpreview_240825.jpg
0:47
Chiefs-Ravens set to clash NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_htwilliamschat_240825.jpg
1:32
Williams and Daniels realistic expectations
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_htmayechat_240825.jpg
1:34
Maye should focus on improvement this season
Now Playing