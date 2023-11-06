 Skip navigation
Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.
nbc_dps_recedavisinterview_231106.jpg
Heisman Trophy: Tracking the Odds
2022 Breeders' Cup
Cody Dorman, namesake of Breeders’ Cup champion Cody’s Wish, dies at 17

nbc_pl_paljack_231106.jpg
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
nbc_pl_chegoal4_231106.jpg
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chegoal3_231106.jpg
Jackson slots home Chelsea’s third v. Tottenham

Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.
nbc_dps_recedavisinterview_231106.jpg
Heisman Trophy: Tracking the Odds
2022 Breeders' Cup
Cody Dorman, namesake of Breeders’ Cup champion Cody’s Wish, dies at 17

nbc_pl_paljack_231106.jpg
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
nbc_pl_chegoal4_231106.jpg
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chegoal3_231106.jpg
Jackson slots home Chelsea’s third v. Tottenham

Stroud's historic day, Cowboys lose to Eagles

November 6, 2023 02:50 PM
Dan Patrick discusses C.J. Stroud's historic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and more from the NFL Week 9 slate.
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_231106.jpg
16:12
Sanchez: Raiders were ‘fun to watch’ under Pierce
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231107.jpg
3:44
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
nbc_ffhh_weekend_warriors_231106.jpg
6:33
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231106.jpg
2:56
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231106.jpg
33:01
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
nbc_ffhh_mnfpost_231106.jpg
1:59
Berry’s best plays for Monday Night Football
nbc_fnia_hamlinpostsnf_231106.jpg
0:51
Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
nbc_pft_chiefs_231106v2.jpg
7:28
Chiefs limit Dolphins’ high-powered offense
nbc_dps_nfltruecontenders_231106.jpg
2:53
Patrick on Cowboys: ‘You gotta win these games’
nbc_pft_jonesinjury_231106.jpg
3:28
Should NFL move trade deadline back?
nbc_pft_ravens_231106.jpg
6:26
Ravens are ‘out of this world special’
nbc_pft_stroud_231106.jpg
5:14
Stroud makes history in Texans’ wild win
