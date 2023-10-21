 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Joey Logano going to backup car after Homestead crash
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
BMW Ladies Championship - Round Three
Buhai, Minjee Lee share 54-hole lead at BMW Ladies in Korea

nbc_pl_goalbre1bur0_231021.jpg
Wissa puts Brentford 1-0 in front against Burnley
nbc_pl_goalmc2bha0_231021.jpg
Haaland rockets Man City 2-0 in front of Brighton
Murphy volleys Newcastle in front of Palace
Murphy volleys Newcastle in front of Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Amazon Prime reveals the 'hidden game' in NFL

October 20, 2023 09:55 PM
Sam Schwartzstein from Amazon Prime TNF Analytics joins Peter King to discuss the new way to watch the NFL, the impact of AI and analytics in football and predicting which defensive players are likely to blitz.
19:35
‘Ageless One’ Campbell surprised by longevity
3:52
Dolphins vs. Eagles a ‘showcase game’ for NFL
26:03
Eagles pass defense is a ‘concern’ for Paolantonio
10:03
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
3:49
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
14:20
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
2:05
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
15:18
King: Sanders will be better than Williams in NFL
10:18
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
8:57
King: ‘I love watching the Houston Texans’
20:37
Rams’ Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
