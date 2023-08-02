Watch Now
Carter's quickness will make early impact for PHI
Peter King's New Kid In Town for the Philadelphia Eagles is Jalen Carter, whose quickness around the line of scrimmage will help him make an early impact on the defensive line.
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Peter King talks about the three things he learned at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp, including the continuity of the team's offense and Nakobe Dean stepping up for the defense.
Allen still has bitter taste after Bengals loss
Peter King catches up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen about the team's postseason loss to the Bengals, how he has become a better player and what it's like to see teammate Damar Hamlin on the field again.
Kincaid is another ‘big red zone weapon’ for Allen
After being drafted in the first round by the Bills, Peter King explains why TE Dalton Kincaid is the New Kid In Town as a new interior weapon alongside Dawson Knox for Josh Allen.
King’s three focal points from Bills training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Buffalo Bills training camp including, Josh Allen looking to limit turnovers, Damar Hamlin's return, and how the Bills will overcome their 'bad' playoff loss to the Bengals.
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL
Peter King sits down with Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to discuss what makes him one of the most interesting players in the NFL.
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
Peter King catches up with Lions coach Dan Campbell about the excitement he felt when the 2023 NFL schedule was released, how the team finished last season so strong and the key to the team's defensive turnaround.
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
Peter King runs through his three main takeaways from Detroit training camp, including the high expectations surrounding the team and whether the Lions can reach their potential next season.
Montgomery has ‘gigantic’ shoes to fill in Detroit
With Detroit's two main running backs in the 2022 season no longer on the team, Peter King explains why RB David Montgomery is the New Kid In Town who must step up for the Lions.
Peter King’s dinner stop at Twin Oast Brewing
Peter King's beernerdness continues with this stop at Twin Oast Brewing following Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.
Peterson provides crucial help at CB for Steelers
Peter King explains why CB Patrick Peterson is the New Kid In Town in Pittsburgh because he plays younger than his age and will consistently add much-needed assistance to the Steelers secondary.
Tomlin details potential of young Steelers team
Peter King catches up with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin about his Steelers team "on the rise," and the growth he expects from QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens in their sophomore seasons.