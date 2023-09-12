Watch Now
How the Browns defense 'flustered' Burrow in win
Peter King and Myles Simmons unpack Cleveland's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, including Deshaun Watson's poor performance combined with a "dominant" defensive effort by the Browns.
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and the fourth-year quarterback's potential moving forward.
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss how the Los Angeles Rams, by defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, defied what was expected of them this season and therefore deserve more credit moving forward.
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Peter King and Myles Simmons break down the Jets win against the Bills, how New York was able to recover from losing Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen's inability to take care of the ball.
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Peter King sits down with Green Packers president Mark Murphy to talk about handing the reigns over to the quarterback Jordan Love and his hope to host the 2025 NFL Draft.
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
Ahead of the NFL season, Peter King and Myles Simmons run through their predictions for 2023 awards, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and more.
King, NO’s Jordan discuss NFL career and longevity
Peter King interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan on his NFL career and longevity, the Saints' upcoming 2023 season, the future of the Pac-12 and more.
40-For-40: King tells Manning Super Bowl tale
Honoring his 40th year of covering the NFL, Peter King recalls Peyton Manning going to great lengths to perfect 128 Super Bowl LXI footballs before the Colts won their 2006-07 championship.
Payton: Excitement is ‘contagious’ for Broncos
Peter King discusses Broncos training camp with Denver head coach Sean Payton, who envisions a bounce-back season for the trimmed-down version of Russell Wilson.
What’s the endgame with Taylor remaining a Colt?
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to Jonathan Taylor's remaining with the Indianapolis Colts. They question how -- or whether -- the two sides can reach a resolution, and what the timeline for one might be.
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
Peter King remembers his first year covering the NFL in 1984, when he found out Cincinnati Bengals running back Larry Kinnebrew was taking rookie Brian Pillman's food, resulting in a story in the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Moore: Herbert’s preparation is ‘impressive’
Peter King chats with Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley and OC Kellen Moore to analyze training camp film, discuss the team's 2023 offensive outlook, expectations for QB Justin Herbert and more.