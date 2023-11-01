Watch Now
Takeaways from the 2023 NFL trade deadline
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through all of the trades made across the NFL ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.
Up Next
40-For-40: Visiting Randle’s childhood home
40-For-40: Visiting Randle's childhood home
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he tells the unforgettable story of visiting Mumford, Texas in 1998 to see the childhood home of Hall of Fame DT John Randle.
Inside Bynum’s journey to get his wife a visa
Inside Bynum's journey to get his wife a visa
Fresh off his stellar game vs. the 49ers, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum catches up with Peter King to discuss the process of getting his wife a visa to come to the U.S. from the Philippines.
Moral of the story through 7 weeks of NFL season
Moral of the story through 7 weeks of NFL season
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the biggest lesson they have learned throughout the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season: one game does not mean anything for any one team.
Titans are ‘open for business’ ahead of deadline
Titans are 'open for business' ahead of deadline
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through some potential scenarios where Derrick Henry, and even DeAndre Hopkins, could get traded before next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects on breaking the news of Lawrence Taylor's four-game suspension in the 1988 season and how he was inspired by the movie, All the President's Men.
TNF Analytics reveals the ‘hidden game’ in NFL
TNF Analytics reveals the 'hidden game' in NFL
Sam Schwartzstein from Amazon Prime TNF Analytics joins Peter King to discuss the new way to watch the NFL, the impact of AI and analytics in football and predicting which defensive players are likely to blitz.
‘Ageless One’ Campbell surprised by longevity
'Ageless One' Campbell surprised by longevity
Calais Campbell offers his thoughts on why he has been able to stay durable and effective on the defensive line through age 37, playing with Grady Jarrett, helping out in the community and more.
Dolphins vs. Eagles a ‘showcase game’ for NFL
Dolphins vs. Eagles a 'showcase game' for NFL
Peter King and Myles Simmons preview the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles, discussing why Miami is a "big test" for Philadelphia in a "showcase game" for the NFL.
Eagles pass defense is a ‘concern’ for Paolantonio
Eagles pass defense is a 'concern' for Paolantonio
Sal Paolantonio joins Peter King to discuss the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Jets, the impact of injuries to Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox, Aaron Rodgers' future and more.
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Dissecting elite tier of NFL teams after Week 6
Now that there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL, Peter King and Myles Simmons examine which teams they believe are the strongest and and of them, who stands the best shot at making it to the Super Bowl.
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick's parents
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers profiling Patriots coach Bill Belichick in 2004, where he visited Belichick's parents and got to see the future HOF coach's childhood bedroom.