Top impact players in Chiefs-Bills
Pro Football Focus dives into the top players to watch as the Chiefs and Bills meet in the Divisional Round, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, James Cook and the defensive units.
Top impact players in Texans-Ravens
C.J. Stroud is leading a red-hot Houston Texans team into Baltimore for a divisional round clash with the Ravens, and Pro Football Focus eyes Nico Collins, Kyle Hamilton, Lamar Jackson and other players to watch.
Top impact players in Buccaneers-Lions
The Buccaneers travel to Detroit for a Divisional Round matchup with the Lions, and Pro Football Focus analyzes Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, among others as players to keep an eye on.
Buffalo bracing for more snow in Divisional Round
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons look ahead to the Divisional Round, which is set to bring more snow to Buffalo with a lake-effect warning in place.
Top impact players in Packers-49ers
Pro Football Focus analyzes key impact players ahead of the Divisional matchup between the Packers and 49ers, including Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, Brandon Aiyuk and Nick Bosa.
What Saints firing Carmichael means for Gruden
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how the Saints’ move to part ways with Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons could open the door for Jon Gruden, but why that could be a sticky situation.
Has Pierce earned permanent Raiders HC role?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reflect on how Antonio Pierce turned the culture around in Las Vegas and assess if Mark Davis will be tempted by Mike Vrabel or Jim Harbaugh.
Peters wants Commanders HC to be ‘best leader’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how Ben Johnson would fit in Washington, after Adam Peters outlined what he’s looking for in the organization’s next head coach.
Wild Card postmortems: Unanswered questions
Of the teams eliminated in the Wild Card Round, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on the QB with the most uncertain future, the team closest to and furthest from the Super Bowl and more.
Where does Tua land on veteran QB value scale?
Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier’s goal is to have Tua Tagovailoa in Miami “long term,” which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to dissect the QB’s contract situation.
Schneider considers Seattle HC job very attractive
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down how John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff decisions now that Pete Carroll no longer is the head coach and weigh how appealing the job opening is.
How Belichick’s likely landing spots have shifted
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Bill Belichick’s landing spots, including the Falcons, Cowboys and Eagles.