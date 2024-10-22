Watch Now
Patrick: Tua's return carries long-term questions
Dan Patrick analyzes the complexities of Tua Tagovailoa's return to the NFL, including league pressures, team expectations and long-term concerns from previous injuries.
Can Ravens translate offense to postseason?
Jesse Palmer joins Dan Patrick to offer his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's decision to return to football, the Ravens' improved offense and the quarterbacks who made the biggest jumps from college to the pros.
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question why Tampa Bay left their starters in for as long as they did, while also acknowledging it’s easier to ask that after players get injured.
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the latest news out of San Francisco, discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury and Deebo Samuel being hospitalized with pneumonia.
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reportedly facing a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Chargers needed touchdowns against the Cardinals and how field goals won’t cut it against a strong team.
Murray stands out in the Cardinals' victory
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how Kyler Murray and the Cardinals rallied to win against the Chargers and how Arizona is quietly improving in the rankings.
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on what a difference-maker Mark Andrews has been for the Ravens and how Lamar Jackson has helped tremendously by keeping a level head in high-pressure situations.
Jackson cementing himself as MVP favorite
Dan Patrick discusses the "home-run threat" and "element of surprise" that Lamar Jackson provides on offense for Baltimore and why he doesn't have to force things now with Derrick Henry in the backfield.
Belichick responds to Mayo calling Patriots ‘soft’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down Bill Belichick's response to Jerod Mayo calling the New England Patriots "soft" after their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Tua to continue playing without a guardian cap
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how he had an opportunity to get as comfortable as possible with wearing a guardian cap while he was out as well as question if he’s trying to convince himself he’s okay.
Why Chargers’ fumbles were so costly in Week 7
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack why the ball turning loose near the end zone is so risky, as well as how offensive players are not the best positioned to try to make a tackle after a turnover.