MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Quinn Ewers
Texas still believes in Quinn Ewers as starting QB after rough loss to Georgia, Steve Sarkisian says
Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer’s first Alabama team falls from No. 1 to brink of playoff elimination
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SUI-DOWNHILL
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jessepalmerint_241022.jpg
Can Ravens translate offense to postseason?
nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Patrick: Tua's return carries long-term questions

October 22, 2024 11:20 AM
Dan Patrick analyzes the complexities of Tua Tagovailoa's return to the NFL, including league pressures, team expectations and long-term concerns from previous injuries.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jessepalmerint_241022.jpg
7:59
Can Ravens translate offense to postseason?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
14:05
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
8:23
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
6:50
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
2:12
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardinals_241022.jpg
4:32
Murray stands out in the Cardinals’ victory
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andrews_241022.jpg
5:36
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jacksonmvp_241022.jpg
4:26
Jackson cementing himself as MVP favorite
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_241022.jpg
4:46
Belichick responds to Mayo calling Patriots ‘soft’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuanews_241022.jpg
14:50
Tua to continue playing without a guardian cap
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fumbles_241022.jpg
10:31
Why Chargers’ fumbles were so costly in Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayfield_241022.jpg
2:12
Mayfield needed to be ‘precise and patient’
Now Playing