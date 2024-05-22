Watch Now
Florio: Vikings ‘can’t play games’ with Jefferson
ProFootballTalk co-host Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest NFL buzz, including how the Minnesota Vikings need to pay WR Justin Jefferson or “trade him to someone who will.”
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
Chris Simms breaks down why Jayden Daniels is ranked at No. 28 in his "Ready Rookies" tier of quarterbacks, explaining why the LSU product must improve his feel in the pocket at the NFL level.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Ready Rookie" tier, where Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. landed at No. 27 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Tennessee Titans' inexperienced second-year quarterback Will Levis landed at No. 26 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “Ready Rookie” tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 29, Bo Nix
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why "precision passer plus" Bo Nix is part of the "Ready Rookies" tier in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, at No. 29 overall.
49ers, Falcons leading NFC playoff odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the NFC playoff odds for the 2024-25 NFL season, which has the Atlanta Falcons second only to the San Francisco 49ers to make the postseason.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 30, J.J. McCarthy
Chris Simms continues his top 40 QB rankings with the “Ready Rookies” tier, on which J.J. McCarthy comes in at No. 30 for his performance and leadership that ushered Michigan to a national championship.
Stafford has ‘real leverage’ for contract
Sean McVay is keeping the Matthew Stafford contract issue "in house," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline how the Rams' limited options at QB put Stafford in an ideal position.
Simms: McCaffrey will become ‘the Brady of RBs’
Given Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk are not at the 49ers OTAs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how this could be McCaffrey's last shot to leverage more money.
What Tua’s reported weight loss means for his play
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the balance of Tua Tagovailoa being able to play every game last season at a higher weight, but not being as quick.
McDaniel confirms Tua has been in and out of OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Tua Tagovailoa's absences could be a combination of contract issues and prior obligations that he had committed to.
Simms: DAL is ‘playing with fire’ with Parsons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Micah Parsons should be the Cowboys' top priority and how he should not step foot on the field until his contract is taken care of.