 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing’s No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Florida State v South Florida
American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
How would Cousins fit with the Falcons?
nbc_roto_rfstychandler_240305.jpg
Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
nbc_roto_rfsjjmccarthy_240305.jpg
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing’s No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Florida State v South Florida
American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
How would Cousins fit with the Falcons?
nbc_roto_rfstychandler_240305.jpg
Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
nbc_roto_rfsjjmccarthy_240305.jpg
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why the Broncos decided to release Wilson

March 5, 2024 02:22 PM
Ryan McFadden joins the Dan Patrick Show to detail how the Denver Broncos came to a decision to part ways with Russell Wilson after just one season under Sean Payton.
Up Next
nbc_dps_ryanleafinterview_240305.jpg
14:15
Leaf: Williams is not a Day 1 starter in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerryjonesallin_240305.jpg
4:21
What does Jones mean by vowing to be ‘all in’?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_franchisetagdeadline_240305.jpg
3:07
Players to watch ahead of franchise tag deadline
Now Playing
nbc_dps_russellwilsoncut_240305.jpg
13:46
DEN was ‘fleeced’ with Wilson deal from the start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikeevans_240305.jpg
2:15
Evans rewarded for being ‘ultimate team guy’ in TB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_desperateteamsqb_240305.jpg
7:39
NFL teams that are most desperate for a QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsfuture_240305.jpg
21:44
ATL is team to watch for possible Cousins move
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jasonkelceretires_240305.jpg
15:55
Kelce ‘willed himself’ to become a HOF center
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelcekylie_240305.jpg
3:38
Kelce gives Kylie credit in retirement speech
Now Playing
nbc_pft_phillyperfectfit_240305.jpg
7:30
Why Philadelphia was a ‘perfect fit’ for Kelce
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelcebodycenter_240305.jpg
4:23
Inside the lifestyle of an offensive lineman
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240305.jpg
11:37
Wilson was a ‘monumental organizational blunder’
Now Playing