Why the Broncos decided to release Wilson
Ryan McFadden joins the Dan Patrick Show to detail how the Denver Broncos came to a decision to part ways with Russell Wilson after just one season under Sean Payton.
Leaf: Williams is not a Day 1 starter in the NFL
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Russell Wilson's legacy, the NFL draft, and his take on Caleb Williams' NFL outlook.
What does Jones mean by vowing to be ‘all in’?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how no one is entirely sure of what Jerry Jones means by “all in,” but that it gives folks a reason to keep talking about the Cowboys.
Players to watch ahead of franchise tag deadline
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline players to keep a close eye on ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline, including Michael Pittman Jr., Brian Burns, Kyle Dugger and more.
DEN was ‘fleeced’ with Wilson deal from the start
The Dan Patrick Show analyzes the Broncos parting ways with Russell Wilson, what that means for both Sean Payton and Wilson moving forward and more.
Evans rewarded for being ‘ultimate team guy’ in TB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms point out how tampering can help a team keep a player, given Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a two-year deal.
NFL teams that are most desperate for a QB
From the Commanders to the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which teams they believe are most in need of a QB.
ATL is team to watch for possible Cousins move
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Kirk Cousins going to the Falcons and question if Russell Wilson would be the QB the Vikings would then turn to, or even Justin Fields.
Kelce ‘willed himself’ to become a HOF center
Mike Florio and Chris Simms help give Jason Kelce a "king sendoff" by reflecting on his career and questioning if he’ll turn to broadcasting as his next chapter.
Kelce gives Kylie credit in retirement speech
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the culture of the Kelce family, including why Kylie Kelce played an important role in Jason Kelce’s career.
Why Philadelphia was a ‘perfect fit’ for Kelce
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Jason Kelce “embodied the city” of Philadelphia and why he became a true Eagles fan.
Inside the lifestyle of an offensive lineman
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Jason Kelce’s body potentially could transform after football.