Top News

oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Chase Sexton congratulates Jett Lawrence.jpg
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Southwick: Chase Sexton closes gap with Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly24_atmdt_trials_final_240629.jpg
Evans, Brown throw their way to Paris in discus
oly24_atw200_trials_final_240629.jpg
Thomas triumphs in 200m, Richardson outside top 3
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Clemons, Harrison qualify for 100mH final

June 29, 2024 08:20 PM
Christina Clemons and Keni Harrison ran identical times of 12.52 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles semifinal at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials to both qualify for the final.