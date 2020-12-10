 Skip navigation
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
2023 Tour de France cyclists to watch

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Week 14 best bets: Rodgers too much for Lions
December 10, 2020 02:13 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unveil their best bets for Week 14, including Aaron Rodgers taking aim at a weak Detroit secondary.