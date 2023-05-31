Watch Now
Will Zhang get her first LPGA Tour win in 2023?
Golf Today makes its bold predictions on Rose Zhang making her professional debut and whether she can get her first LPGA win this year.
U.S. Senior Open 'special' for Pavelski
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Collin Morikawa explains why he chose to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time this year and details his strategy for the tournament.
Thomas: 'One step at a time' mindset for RMC
Justin Thomas discusses how he's approaching the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend amidst his difficult season thus far and how he's managing to stay focused while sitting at an unfamiliar spot in the rankings.
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
John Feinstein discusses his new book: "FEHERTY, The Remarkably Funny and Tragic Journey of Golf's David Feherty."
Jacobsen previews U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
Peter Jacobsen tells golf fans what they should know about SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin ahead of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, something he describes as a "legit course" and a throwback to U.S. Open days.
Fowler: 'Building momentum' is key going into RMC
Rickie Fowler catches up with Steve Burkowski in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he explains his mindset going into the tournament.
Bradley relishing PGA Tour win at Travelers
Keegan Bradley shares his biggest takeaways after winning the Travelers, relishing the opportunity to walk up No. 18 with a three-shot lead, a surreal moment and something he had dreamed about since he was young.
Blair rides momentum from career-best at Travelers
Zac Blair recaps his performance at the Travelers, where he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley for his best finish on the PGA Tour, discusses his injury layoff and recovery, and his interest in golf course architecture.
Davis earns U.S. Women's Open spot at Pebble Beach
Anna Davis will be teeing it up at Pebble Beach for the U.S. Women's Open after making it through final qualifying. She talks about how excited and comfortable she is to be playing a tournament so close to home.
PGA Tour players have voting power on final deal
Following a policy board meeting, a statement was released that PGA Tour players will have final approval of any potential future agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, putting power firmly in the hands of players.
Stricker's 'full circle' moment at Senior Open
The Golf Central team discusses how Steve Stricker has "flipped a switch" in the PGA Tour Champions this season and the significance of Stricker returning to Wisconsin to play.