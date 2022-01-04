Watch Now
Is Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL?
After a successful season winning the Big Ten Conference and playing in the College Football Playoff, Mike Florio and Charean Williams think about the possibility of Jim Harbaugh making his way back to the NFL.
Up Next
Burrow out for the season with wrist injury
Burrow out for the season with wrist injury
Joe Burrow's 2023 season is over following a right wrist injury suffered against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Mike Florio shares his reaction to the news and explains where the Cincinnati Bengals go from here.
Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Broncos
Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, and whether the Joshua Dobbs magic can continue for Minnesota.
Week 11 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
Week 11 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into what'll be a physical matchup between the Steelers and Browns, given Pittsburgh is "finding the magic" and Cleveland will see what they have in Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and whether Matthew Stafford's return gives the Rams an edge.
Week 11 preview: Jets vs. Bills
Week 11 preview: Jets vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the AFC East matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and why the game could have major playoff implications for the team that comes out victorious.
Week 11 preview: Buccaneers vs. 49ers
Week 11 preview: Buccaneers vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio respect the level the Buccaneers are playing at but can't see them giving the San Francisco 49ers too much trouble at Levi Stadium.
Week 11 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
Week 11 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the NFC East battle between New York and Washington, and whether the Giants can stop the Commanders' emerging firepower on offense.
Week 11 preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
Week 11 preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why the Will Levis-led Tennessee Titans offense could struggle against the defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
49ers, Cowboys among NFL’s Week 11 best bets
49ers, Cowboys among NFL's Week 11 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their best bets for Week 11, including the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.