Watch Now
Unpacking Cousins' 'fascinating' NFL story
With the Netflix show 'Quarterback' set to debut this week, Mike Florio explains why Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will be one of the most interesting storylines to watch.
Up Next
Florio’s Top 10 coaches: No. 10 Pederson
Florio's Top 10 coaches: No. 10 Pederson
Mike Florio kicks off his Top 10 NFL coaches rankings with the Jacksonville Jaguars' Doug Pederson, who Florio says deserves credit for his creative play calling and ability to turn teams around.
Northwestern scandal highlights larger problem
Northwestern scandal highlights larger problem
Mike Florio discusses the allegations made against the Northwestern football program and head coach Pat Fitzgerald and what it says about football culture.
PFT Mailbag: Are there any guaranteed HOF RBs?
PFT Mailbag: Are there any guaranteed HOF RBs?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the delay in the NFL choosing a Hard Knocks team, gambling violations, and whether running backs are still destined for the Hall of Fame given changes to the game.
Unpacking Cousins’ ‘fascinating’ NFL story
Unpacking Cousins' 'fascinating' NFL story
With the Netflix show 'Quarterback' set to debut this week, Mike Florio explains why Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will be one of the most interesting storylines to watch.
Hopkins, Cook are hoping to increase their offers
Hopkins, Cook are hoping to increase their offers
Mike Florio discusses why DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook have not accepted the offers on the table from NFL teams and why they could wait until training camp or the regular season to make a decision.
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers your questions about what U.S. government oversight of the NFL would look like, NFL players giving fantasy advice, and more.
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
After Michael Rubin's party was investigated for possibly breaking the NFL's gambling policy, Mike Florio discusses the general confusion surrounding the league's relationships with sportsbooks.
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
Mike Florio discusses the lack of control or oversight the NFL has on agents gambling on football games and what it will take for Congress to get involved.
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
Snyder's future after Commanders sale
Mike Florio takes a look at what Dan Snyder may do after he sells the Washington Commanders and whether he'll continue to be in the public eye or fade into wealthy obscurity.