Premier League Championship Sunday 2023 review
Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe join the show in a special 2022-23 Premier League season finale pitchside at Goodison Park.
Unsung heroes from Man City's three-peat team
The 2 Robbies highlight some of their most underrated stars on Manchester City's unstoppable title-winning squad.
Bloom making Brighton example for rest of PL
Robbie Mustoe tips his cap to Brighton owner Tony Bloom after his club overcame the loss of Graham Potter and sale of key players in an outstanding season that looks set to end with a Europa League berth.
Frank is making his case to jump to the next level
Robbie Earle salutes Thomas Frank's incredible work at Brentford and debates whether the Bees' gaffer is ready for a job at a club like Tottenham.
Kiwior stabilizing Arsenal amid defensive issues
Robbie Earle wonders if Mikel Arteta should've gone to Jakub Kiwior sooner after the center back's run in the Arsenal starting XI has hugely aided their recent defensive struggles.
Aguerd carrying over World Cup form for West Ham
Robbie Mustoe explains why Nayef Aguerd caught his eye in West Ham's vital 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
Enciso is Brighton's latest budding talent
Robbie Mustoe has his eye on Brighton starlet Julio Enciso, who has been a spark plug for the Seagulls in the late stages of a memorable season.
Bournemouth owner Foley makes good on his promise
Robbie Earle tips his cap to Bournemouth owner Bill Foley for guaranteeing the Cherries would stay up and then keeping his promise.
Murphy holding his own among Newcastle star power
Robbie Mustoe singles out Jacob Murphy after the Newcastle winger scored against Tottenham to continue his rich form for the high-flying Magpies.
Robinson quietly blossoming into consistent star
Robbie Earle salutes Antonee Robinson for developing into an understated key cog at left back for Fulham and the USMNT this season.
O'Neil continuing to defy odds with Bournemouth
Robbie Mustoe gives a shoutout to Gary O'Neil, who is on the verge of leading relegation favorite Bournemouth to safety despite lacking a star-studded squad.
Moreno a valuable 'plug and play' for Villa, Emery
Robbie Earle highlights Alex Moreno's quietly key role for Aston Villa after joining the club as Unai Emery's first signing.