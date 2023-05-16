 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Are schedules for 49ers, Rams unfair?

May 16, 2023 04:01 PM
After the release of the NFL schedule, it was discovered that both the 49ers and Rams will have to play four teams coming off of their bye weeks, which makes Peter King and Myles Simmons wonder if it's an unfair balance.
