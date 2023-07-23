Watch Now
Ajer gives Brentford lifeline against Fulham
Less than a minute after Fulham went up 3-1, Kristoffer Ajer gives Brentford hope with a goal of his own at the Premier League Summer Series.
Silva happy with ‘competitive’ win over Brentford
Fulham manager Marco Silva recaps his team's win over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Watkins details Aston Villa’s prep under Emery
Ollie Watkins discusses Aston Villa's preseason preparations under Unai Emery after he turned Villa's season around when he took over last October.
Trippier discusses Newcastle signing Barnes
Kieran Trippier offers his take on Newcastle United signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.
Extended highlights: Fulham 3, Brentford 2
The 2023 Premier League Summer Series continues to impress as Fulham outlasted Brentford 3-2 in Philadelphia.
Robinson: Fulham not focused on transfer rumors
Antonee Robinson joins Rebecca Lowe on the pitch to recap Fulham's win over Brenford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Vinicius gives Fulham two-goal lead over Brentford
Carlos Vinicius keeps his cool in front of the Brentford keeper and slots home Fulham's third goal of the day in the Premier League Summer Series.
Fulham’s Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
Bobby Decordova-Reid took on Brentford's defense on his own and found space at the near post to put Fulham ahead 2-1 in the Premier League Summer Series.
Brentford’s Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham
Yoane Wissa was at the right place at the right time for Brentford to tie things up at 1-1 against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Wilson’s golazo puts Fulham ahead of Brentford
It didn't take long for Fulham to gain the advantage over Brentford as Harry Wilson finds the top corner from outside the box to go ahead 1-0 in the Premier League Summer Series.
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
Roberto de Zerbi explains his major takeaways from Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series, and discusses Joao Pedro's role moving forward following an impressive performance.
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
Check out this unique perspective from the referee's body camera from Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.