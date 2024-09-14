Watch Now
Garnacho blasts Man United 3-0 ahead of Saints
Alejandro Garnacho comes off the bench to secure all three points for the Red Devils, scoring Manchester United's third goal against Southampton late in stoppage time at St. Mary's Stadium.
Stephens sent off for reckless tackle on Garnacho
Jack Stephens receives a straight red card for a high challenge on Alejandro Garnacho, resulting in the Saints going down to 10 men against Manchester United.
Rashford’s curler gives Man United 2-0 lead
Marcus Rashford scores his first Premier League goal since March with a curling effort into the bottom corner of the goal to double Manchester United's lead against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.
De Ligt heads Man United in front of Southampton
Just minutes after Andre Onana saved Cameron Archer's penalty, Matthijs de Ligt gets Man United in front of the Saints at St. Mary's Stadium.
How will short-handed Arsenal fare v. Tottenham?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview this weekend's North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal in Matchweek 3.
Top 25 Premier League goals of August 2024
Relive 25 of the best Premier League goals from the month of August in the 2024-25 season.
Discussing Haaland’s impressive start to PL season
Ian Wright, Kelly Cates, and the rest of the crew have a roundtable discussion regarding Erling Haaland's rapid start to the season, scoring seven goals in Manchester City's first three matches.
Arsenal’s draw is a ‘tough one to take’
Ian Wright, Kelly Cates, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirates in Matchweek 3.
Liverpool put on a ‘masterclass’ v. Man United
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Liverpool's tactical brilliance in their 3-0 win against Manchester United in Matchweek 3.
Examining Bournemouth’s ‘unbelievable turnaround’
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior hit the tactics board to see how Bournemouth was able to mount a late comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Goodison Park.
Analyzing Haaland’s improvement at Manchester City
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City this season after scoring seven goals in the first three matches of the season.
Liverpool were ‘more controlled’ than Man United
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew examine Liverpool's performance in a 3-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 3.