Isak blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Alexander Isak cuts inside and drills his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham
Just moments after Alexander Isak's opener, Anthony Gordon slots home Newcastle's second goal of the first half to make it 2-0 against Spurs at St. James' Park.
How will Dyche guide Everton in relegation battle?
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's further two-point deduction in the Premier League and Sean Dyche's role in guiding the Toffees through a turbulent time.
Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola expect Liverpool to get back on track at home against Crystal Palace after their stumble in Manchester.
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards breaks down the keys to Arsenal's test against the visiting Aston Villa with the Gunners atop the table only on goal difference.
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
Mohamed Salah coolly slotted home his 84th-minute penalty to rescue a draw for Liverpool against Manchester United and keep the Reds level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
Heung-min Son captained Tottenham to another key victory, supplying an assist in Spurs' 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.
Every touch: Mainoo dazzles, nets stunner v. Reds
Kobbie Mainoo's screamer against Liverpool put an exclamation point on another assured performance from the teenager in Manchester United's midfield.
Every touch: Havertz leads Arsenal romp v. BHA
Kai Havertz continued his blistering form for the Gunners, scoring Arsenal's second goal and assisting their third in a 3-0 rout of Brighton.
PL RAW: Man United keep Liverpool off summit
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Old Trafford as Liverpool led, then trailed and finally equalized late to avoid a costly defeat to Manchester United—but still failed to retake first place in the Premier League.
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back with a special episode from Nashville during Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest to recap Matchweek 32
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and the 2 Robbies recap a blockbuster Sunday, where Manchester United and Liverpool battled to a draw, Sheffield United salvaged a point against Chelsea, and Tottenham tamed Nottingham Forest.