Isak's brace gives Newcastle 3-0 lead v. Tottenham
The offside flag stays down as Alexander Isak tucks away his brace and Newcastle's third goal of the match against Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Hashioka’s own goal gives City lead v. Luton Town
Erling Haaland's volley deflects off Daiki Hashioka and goes into the Hatters' goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Luton Town at the Etihad.
Tottenham ‘didn’t turn up’ in loss to Newcastle
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Newcastle's 4-0 rout of Tottenham at St. James' Park in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 33
Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon got Newcastle off to a flying start and the Magpies never looked back in a 4-0 rout of Tottenham at St. James' Park in Matchweek 33.
Schar heads Newcastle 4-0 in front of Tottenham
Fabian Schar rises up and powers the Magpies 4-0 ahead of Spurs in the second half at St. James' Park.
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham
Just moments after Alexander Isak's opener, Anthony Gordon slots home Newcastle's second goal of the first half to make it 2-0 against Spurs at St. James' Park.
Isak blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Alexander Isak cuts inside and drills his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at St. James' Park.
How will Dyche guide Everton in relegation battle?
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's further two-point deduction in the Premier League and Sean Dyche's role in guiding the Toffees through a turbulent time.
Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola expect Liverpool to get back on track at home against Crystal Palace after their stumble in Manchester.
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards breaks down the keys to Arsenal's test against the visiting Aston Villa with the Gunners atop the table only on goal difference.
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
Mohamed Salah coolly slotted home his 84th-minute penalty to rescue a draw for Liverpool against Manchester United and keep the Reds level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
Heung-min Son captained Tottenham to another key victory, supplying an assist in Spurs' 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.