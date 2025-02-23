Watch Now
Isak's penalty gives Newcastle 3-1 lead v. Forest
Following a VAR review, Newcastle are awarded a penalty and Alexander Isak converts from the spot to give his side a two-goal cushion against Nottingham Forest.
Up Next
Milenkovic gives Forest hope against Newcastle
Milenkovic gives Forest hope against Newcastle
Nottingham Forest aren't going down without a fight as Nikola Milenkovic's backheels his effort into the goal to reduce his side's deficit to 4-2 against Newcastle.
Isak makes it a brace, gives Newcastle 4-1 lead
Isak makes it a brace, gives Newcastle 4-1 lead
The rout is officially on as Alexander Isak's effort takes a deflection and finds the back of the net to give Newcastle a commanding 4-1 lead against Nottingham Forest in the first half at St. James' Park.
Murphy gives Newcastle a 2-1 lead against Forest
Murphy gives Newcastle a 2-1 lead against Forest
Newcastle turn the tables on Nottingham Forest as Jacob Murphy gets a touch to guide in the Magpies' go-ahead goal just minutes after their equalizer at St. James' Park.
Miley drills Newcastle level against Forest
Miley drills Newcastle level against Forest
Newcastle get their equalizer as 18-year-old Lewis Miley scores his first goal of the season with a lovely right-footed finish against Nottingham Forest.
Hudson-Odoi rockets Forest ahead of Newcastle
Hudson-Odoi rockets Forest ahead of Newcastle
Callum Hudson-Odoi rockets Nottingham Forest ahead of Newcastle | Premier League | NBC Sports
Can Man City play spoiler against Liverpool?
Can Man City play spoiler against Liverpool?
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview the Matchweek 26 blockbuster between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad.
Man City eyeing blockbuster move for Wirtz
Man City eyeing blockbuster move for Wirtz
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the most recent news regarding Manchester City's FFP charges, and the club's summer transfer plans.
PL Update: West Ham deal Arsenal major blow
PL Update: West Ham deal Arsenal major blow
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a busy Saturday slate, including Aston Villa's win over Chelsea, West Ham's stunner against Arsenal, Everton's draw with Manchester United, and more.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea and Aston Villa's Matchweek 26 showdown at Villa Park.
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss to West Ham
Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss to West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 loss to West Ham at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Asensio wins it late for Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Asensio wins it late for Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Marco Asensio's second goal of the match is enough to snatch all three points for Aston Villa against Chelsea at Villa Park.