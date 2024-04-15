Watch Now
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
Ben Chilwell's shot is saved by Jordan Pickford, but Alfie Gilchrist slams in the rebound to score his first senior goal for Chelsea as the Blues takes a 6-0 lead over Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer scores fourth goal with penalty v. Everton
Make that four goals for Cole Palmer as he converts from the spot to give Chelsea a commanding 5-0 lead over Everton in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson volleys Chelsea 4-0 in front of Everton
Nicolas Jackson plucks the ball out of the air, spins, and strikes to make it 4-0 for Chelsea against Everton in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer completes hat-trick with chip v. Everton
For the second time in three matches, Cole Palmer registers a hat-trick after chipping Jordan Pickford from distance to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead over Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Cole Palmer doubles his tally as he heads in the rebound off Jordan Pickford's save to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead against Everton in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
Cole Palmer shows off his dribbling skills before curling in his effort from distance to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against Everton at Stamford Bridge.
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to explain how Chelsea have been able to remain compliant with the Premier League's financial fair play regulations.
Amorim among Liverpool candidates to replace Klopp
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail the latest news regarding Liverpool's managerial search with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club this summer.
Man City ‘a firm favorite’ to win Premier League
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over the current state of the Premier League title race following critical losses from Liverpool and Arsenal in Matchweek 33.
Watkins not surprised by Villa’s upset of Arsenal
Ollie Watkins spoke with Joe Prince-Wright about his pursuit of the Premier League Golden Boot, his latest milestone achievement and more following Aston Villa's massive 2-0 victory over Arsenal.
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze how Crystal Palace had so much success attacking Liverpool on the wings en route to a 1-0 victory at Anfield.
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace at Anfield and Arsenal tripped up against Aston Villa at the Emirates.