MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
American Brandon McNulty wins individual time trial in opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France
nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240817.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
nbc_pl_whulopeteguiintv_240817.jpg
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
nbc_pl_emerydeskintv_240817.jpg
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Onana describes 'unbelievable start' at Villa

August 17, 2024 02:53 PM
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana joins the set following his impressive performance against West Ham at London Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_240817.jpg
7:22
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whulopeteguiintv_240817.jpg
5:04
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emerydeskintv_240817.jpg
3:20
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bowennbcintv_240817.jpg
2:31
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlwhupostgame_240817.jpg
2:08
Aston Villa ‘found another gear’ against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuavl_240817.jpg
9:07
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240817.jpg
1:37
Duran powers Aston Villa 2-1 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whupkpaqueta_240817.jpg
3:18
Paqueta’s penalty puts West Ham level v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevbhahilites_240817.jpg
10:24
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvbouhilites_240817.jpg
8:58
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240817.jpg
1:06
Onana’s header gives Villa early lead v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvsouhilites_240817.jpg
8:15
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Southampton Matchweek 1
Now Playing