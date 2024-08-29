Watch Now
Breaking down Deadline Day, best PL deals
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola react to Transfer Deadline Day news and reflect on their favorite deals in the Premier League.
Premier League winners, losers from summer window
The PST Extra crew picks out the sides that upgraded the most during the summer transfer window and those that fell flat.
PL RAW: Raya’s heroics inspire Arsenal past Villa
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Villa Park as Arsenal overcame some nervous moments to secure three points against Aston Villa in Matchweek 2.
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Glenn Murray take a closer look into how Brighton managed to have success against a Manchester United side that showed some tactical weaknesses in Matchweek 2.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 2 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Maresca details Chelsea’s new tactics
Enzo Maresca joins Karen Carney to explain his style of play as Chelsea's new manager.
Top PL highlights from Matchweek 2 (2024-25)
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 2.
Arsenal pass ‘first big test’ against Aston Villa
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Glenn Murray take a look at how the Gunners were able to outlast Aston Villa in a back-and-forth affair in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea showcase potential in rout of Wolves
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew share their main takeaways from Chelsea's 6-2 drubbing of Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Brighton turn heads against subpar Man United
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew examine how Brighton were able to pull off their 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Man City ‘absolutely dominant’ v. Ipswich Town
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester City's 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town at the Etihad in Matchweek 2.
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Arne Slot's first match at Anfield in charge of Liverpool which was a 2-0 win against Brentford in Matchweek 2.