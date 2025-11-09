 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Drew Adams.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot

nbc_nba_dethit_251110.jpg
Cunningham, Jenkins ‘grind’ to help DET defeat WAS
nbc_nba_milvsdal_251110.jpg
Highlights: Giannis, Bucks rally to win in Dallas
nbc_nba_utahjazzvsmin_251110.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves shut down Jazz rally

Watch Now

Robertson on contract: 'Let's see what happens'

November 9, 2025 04:05 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson to discuss his future at the club as he plays out the final year of his contract.

nbc_pl_2robsua_251109.jpg
03:58
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robspreview_251109.jpg
03:31
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
nbc_pl_jpwvvdintv_251109.jpg
07:00
Van Dijk reflects on ‘disappointing’ loss to City
nbc_pl_jpwdokuintv_251109.jpg
03:46
Doku playing with ‘full confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_jpwrobertsonintvfirst_251109.jpg
02:22
Robertson: Liverpool were ‘below the standard’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mcliv_251109.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevnew_251109.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_pepsegment_251109.jpg
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
nbc_pl_avlbou_251109.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
nbc_pl_notleeds_251109.jpg
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
nbc_pl_forestgoalthreev3_251109.jpg
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_cpbha_251109.jpg
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11
nbc_pl_avlboupostgame_251109.jpg
02:12
Villa ‘back to their best’ in rout of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251109.jpg
01:26
Thiago’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_redcardbregoal_251109.jpg
06:42
Thiago’s penalty gives Bees lead v. 10-man Magpies
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251109.jpg
01:01
Malen nets Villa’s fourth against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251109.jpg
01:06
Barkley heads Villa 3-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_forestgoaltwo_251109.jpg
01:26
Gibbs-White heads Forest 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_bregoal_251109.jpg
01:08
Schade heads Brentford level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlgoal2v2_251109.jpg
01:27
Onana doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251109.jpg
55
Buendia’s majestic free-kick gives Villa lead

nbc_nba_dethit_251110.jpg
01:47
Cunningham, Jenkins ‘grind’ to help DET defeat WAS
nbc_nba_milvsdal_251110.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Giannis, Bucks rally to win in Dallas
nbc_nba_utahjazzvsmin_251110.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Timberwolves shut down Jazz rally
nbc_nba_cjcadecomp_v2_251110_copy.jpg
01:49
HLs: McCollum, Cunningham put on show in Detroit
nbc_nba_nopphxhl_251110.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Allen’s career night powers Suns
nbc_nba_dannisjenkinscomp_251110.jpg
01:58
HLs: Jenkins brings next man up mentality vs WAS
nbc_nba_miamivscle_251110.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Wiggins flushes GW dunk for Miami
nbc_nba_saschihl_251110.jpg
01:56
HLs: Wembanyama guides Spurs to win vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_allstar_251110.jpg
04:43
Melo, Carter share favorite All-Star memories
nbc_nba_wizardspostgame_251110.jpg
03:07
Examining Wizards’ core in ‘tough loss’ to DET
nbc_nba_wizardsvspistons_251110.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons earn dramatic OT win vs WAS
nbc_nba_detroit_jenkinsintv_251110.jpg
03:27
Jenkins unpacks OT buzzer-beater, Pistons’ grit
nbc_nba_cadesandbox_251110.jpg
42
Cunningham sets Pistons record with 45 FG attempts
nbc_nba_postgame_durenintv_251110.jpg
01:07
Duren: Jenkins has never shied from big moments
nbc_nba_lalchahl_251110.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers to road win
jenkins_shot_720x405_2465580099758.jpg
57
Jenkins sends Pistons to OT as arena erupts
nbc_nba_porvsorl_251110.jpg
01:59
HLs: Bane buzzer-beater lifts Magic over Portland
nbc_nba_washdet_camposter_251110.jpg
29
Whitmore posterizes Duren with a monster dunk
nbc_nba_pistonsbreakdown_251110.jpg
03:54
DET ‘the biggest standout’ in Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_wizardstalk_251110.jpg
03:04
How Wizards’ veterans are helping team develop
nbc_nba_pistons_251110.jpg
02:49
Pistons’ identity runs through Cunningham, Duren
nbc_nba_lennywilkens_251110.jpg
03:40
Honoring life and legacy of Hall of Famer Wilkens
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
briancoachgiants.jpg
01:40
How does Daboll’s firing affect Giants in fantasy?
nbc_roto_henderson_251110.jpg
01:45
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers
nbc_roto_achane_251110.jpg
01:39
Dolphins must get RB Achane the ball going forward
nbc_roto_taylor_251110.jpg
01:34
Taylor could have one of greatest RB seasons ever
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment