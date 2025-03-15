 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Beau Brieske
Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Preview: Beau Brieske
Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Elanga doubles Forest's lead over Ipswich Town

March 15, 2025 11:56 AM
Anthony Elanga cuts back onto his left foot and slots home Nottingham Forest's second goal of the afternoon against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.