Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tyrrell Hatton ties Old Course record to lead; Nicolas Colsaerts one back after albatross
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
WATCH: Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball on green at Dunhill Links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan
What college football games are on today: Week 6 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brevswolhls_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
nbc_hoc_usndpnotredame_241004.jpg
Highlights: Notre dame defeats USNTDP 5-2
nbc_pl_leibou_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tyrrell Hatton ties Old Course record to lead; Nicolas Colsaerts one back after albatross
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
WATCH: Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball on green at Dunhill Links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan
What college football games are on today: Week 6 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brevswolhls_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
nbc_hoc_usndpnotredame_241004.jpg
Highlights: Notre dame defeats USNTDP 5-2
nbc_pl_leibou_241005.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7

October 5, 2024 12:04 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to a thrilling early slate of Premier League action on Saturday, including Arsenal's and Manchester City's comeback victories at home.
Up Next
nbc_pl_brevswolhls_241005.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leibou_241005.jpg
9:15
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcful_241005.jpg
11:30
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuipsehl_241005.jpg
9:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsvssouhls_241005.jpg
13:47
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvesgoalnouri_241005.jpg
0:41
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordgoalcarvahlo_241005.jpg
1:41
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsenalgoalsaka_241005.jpg
1:24
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_241005.jpg
0:54
Muniz gives Fulham lifeline against Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_241005.jpg
1:47
Doku’s screamer makes it 3-1 for City v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whupaquetagoal_241005.jpg
1:16
Paqueta taps in West Ham’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsenalgoalmartinelli_241005.jpg
3:04
Martinelli puts Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Southampton
Now Playing