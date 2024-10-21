 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani heads to World Series for first time, achieving goal he had when signing with Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
nbc_pl_woodintv_241021.jpg
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_241021.jpg
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Arsenal must overcome 'mental hurdle' v. Liverpool

October 21, 2024 05:35 PM
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard preview the Matchweek 9 showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool, where the Gunners find themselves in need of points to keep pace with the top of the table.
Up Next
nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
5:23
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
nbc_pl_woodintv_241021.jpg
2:01
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_241021.jpg
1:18
Wood blasts Forest 1-0 in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_ornstein_241021.jpg
7:56
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
nbc_pl_ifeelstrongly_241021.jpg
4:08
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
nbc_pl_2robbies_earleua_241020.jpg
3:02
Jones ‘deserves a little run’ in Liverpool’s team
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoesperformers_241020.jpg
1:16
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
nbc_pl_tactics_241020.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
GettyImages-2179790936_copy.jpg
5:01
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_slotintv_241020.jpg
2:25
Slot: Chelsea have given us ‘hardest’ test so far
nbc_pl_parteyjpwintv_241020.jpg
4:13
Partey: Arsenal ‘have to stick together’
nbc_pl_pluupdate_241020.jpg
4:37
PL Update: Liverpool edge past Chelsea
