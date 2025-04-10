Will Arsenal stay hot against Brentford?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: It’s Zebby Matthews Time
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
WATCH: Scottie Scheffler makes 62-foot birdie putt on fourth hole
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Fantasy Basketball End of Season Roundtable: Zach Edey, Stephon Castle among the top fantasy rookies
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
What position will Steelers pick first in draft?
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: It’s Zebby Matthews Time
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
WATCH: Scottie Scheffler makes 62-foot birdie putt on fourth hole
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Fantasy Basketball End of Season Roundtable: Zach Edey, Stephon Castle among the top fantasy rookies
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
What position will Steelers pick first in draft?
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Arsenal stay hot against Brentford?
April 10, 2025 11:14 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Arsenal hosting Brentford in Matchweek 32, where the Gunners could put more pressure on league-leaders Liverpool with a win.
Related Videos
09:25
Liverpool should topple struggling West Ham
01:23
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
15:39
Fulham’s gameplan worked perfectly v. Liverpool
07:04
Did Arsenal hold back against Everton?
09:09
Spurs seal ‘sorry’ Southampton’s relegation fate
10:57
Liverpool’s defense looked ‘shaky’ against Fulham
14:48
Was this Manchester Derby the worst one ever?
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
Latest Clips
01:38
What position will Steelers pick first in draft?
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
01:27
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
10:10
Aston Villa needs to be ‘attack-minded’ vs. PSG
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
07:01
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
11:23
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
01:16
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans
02:15
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Indianapolis Colts
08:15
How much is enough for the Dolphins with Hill?
01:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Houston Texans
03:40
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Jacksonville Jaguars
04:50
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
16:52
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
04:09
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB
09:55
Watt sends cryptic message with social media post
02:10
Rodgers doesn’t attend McAfee’s Pittsburgh event
03:58
Fields ‘wasn’t really comfortable’ in Pittsburgh
03:26
Mahomes shows new haircut courtside at Mavs-Lakers
02:54
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
01:05
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue