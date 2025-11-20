 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mark Stoops
The SEC move to 9-game conference slate puts cupcake games on notice amid coach concerns
USC
No. 16 USC visits No. 6 Oregon in marquee matchup with College Football Playoff implications
Connor Wong
Connor Wong and Boston Red Sox agree to 1-year deal for $1,375,000

Top Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_enjoy_onewordanswers_251120.jpg
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Arsenal vs. TOT Hotspur Premier League Preview

November 20, 2025 12:31 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the North London Darby as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face off as the Premier League returns to action.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_genxparta_251111.jpg
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxpartc_251111.jpg
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
nbc_pl_2r_chewolves_251111.jpg
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
nbc_pl_netbusters_251111.jpg
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_2r_spursmanchest_251111.jpg
09:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
nbc_pl_2r_sundars_251111.jpg
09:36
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
nbc_pl_2robsmclivpostgame_251111.jpg
23:06
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_masterclasspep_251111.jpg
08:43
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_2robsua_251109.jpg
03:58
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robspreview_251109.jpg
03:31
Is the pressure on Arsenal to deliver vs. Spurs?
nbc_pl_jpwvvdintv_251109.jpg
07:00
Van Dijk reflects on ‘disappointing’ loss to City
nbc_pl_jpwrobertsonintvsecond_251109.jpg
01:10
Robertson on contract: ‘Let’s see what happens’
nbc_pl_jpwdokuintv_251109.jpg
03:46
Doku playing with ‘full confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_jpwrobertsonintvfirst_251109.jpg
02:22
Robertson: Liverpool were ‘below the standard’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mcliv_251109.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevnew_251109.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_pepsegment_251109.jpg
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
nbc_pl_avlbou_251109.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
nbc_pl_notleeds_251109.jpg
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
nbc_pl_forestgoalthreev3_251109.jpg
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_cpbha_251109.jpg
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11

Latest Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_enjoy_onewordanswers_251120.jpg
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
nbc_simms_bucsrams_251120.jpg
03:52
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams
nbc_enjoy_pick6_251120.jpg
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
nbc_enjoy_bulls_251120.jpg
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
nbc_simms_eaglescowboys_251120.jpg
04:08
NFL Week 12 Preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
nbc_enjoy_identities_251120.jpg
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
nbc_simms_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jaguars vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_brownsraiders_251120.jpg
02:36
NFL Week 12 Preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_pst_worldcup_251120.jpg
10:13
World Cup 2026 Predictions, Picks, upcoming draw
nbc_pst_arsbay_251120.jpg
09:28
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Champions League preview
nbc_pst_chebar_251120.jpg
09:47
Chelsea vs. Barcelona Champions League Preview
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_csu_seavsten_251120.jpg
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
nbc_roto_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
wemby.jpg
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?
nbc_roto_bucsrams_251120.jpg
02:26
Rams’ injuries open door for desperate Buccaneers
nbc_csu_indvskc_251120.jpg
06:04
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
nbc_roto_coltchief_251120.jpg
02:24
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
nbc_bte_tennflorida_251120.jpg
02:12
Don’t ignore Tennessee’s poor record at Florida
nbc_bte_pittgt_251120.jpg
02:06
Pitt could be the smarter play vs. Georgia Tech
nbc_csu_minvsgb_251120.jpg
04:31
NFL Week 12 Preview: Vikings vs. Packers
nbc_bte_ksuutah_251120.jpg
02:13
Can Utah cover large spread vs. Kansas State?
maye.jpg
04:58
NFL Week 12 Preview: Patriots vs. Bengals
nbc_bte_michmary_251120.jpg
01:48
Target Michigan first half spread vs. Maryland
nbc_csu_nygvsdet_251120.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 12 Preview: Giants vs. Lions
nbc_csu_pitvschi_251120.jpg
04:15
NFL Week 12 Preview: Steelers vs. Bears
nbc_csu_nyjvsbal_251120.jpg
03:53
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jets vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_bufvshou_251120.jpg
06:33
NFL Week 12 Preview: Bills vs. Texans