 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change
Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boukluivertgoal_240402.jpg
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_nfvsful_fourthgoal_240402.jpg
Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
nbc_pl_whuzoumagoal_240402.jpg
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change
Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boukluivertgoal_240402.jpg
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_nfvsful_fourthgoal_240402.jpg
Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
nbc_pl_whuzoumagoal_240402.jpg
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Johnson taps in Tottenham's opener v. West Ham

April 2, 2024 03:24 PM
Tottenham catch the Hammers on the break as Timo Werner finds Brennan Johnson open in front of goal for a simple finish to get Spurs on the board against West Ham at London Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_boukluivertgoal_240402.jpg
1:34
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvsful_fourthgoal_240402.jpg
0:48
Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuzoumagoal_240402.jpg
1:09
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalwol1bur1_240402.jpg
3:10
Ait-Nouri heads Wolves level against Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbur1wol0_240402.jpg
1:13
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvsfulthirdgoal_240402.jpg
1:30
Gibbs-White nets Forest’s third v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
1:20
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240402.jpg
1:41
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvsful_firstgoal_240402.jpg
1:27
Hudson-Odoi fires Forest in front of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmcvars_240401.jpg
7:34
PL RAW: Man City, Arsenal battle to costly draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_akanjimixedzoneintv_240331.jpg
4:21
Akanji ‘didn’t understand’ lack of yellow cards
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240331.jpg
5:00
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
Now Playing