Watch Now
Brentford Peguins & Chicago Top Soccer's mission
Brentford legend Allan Cockram meets Bees fan Shawn Danhouser, and they combine their Brentford Penguins and Chicago Top Soccer initiatives to make football accessible for all.
Up Next
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss a tale of two halves in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 10, where the Reds overcame a rough first half to pick up three points to go top of the table.
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham's stunning 4-1 come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa in Matchweek 10.
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Bournemouth's upset win over Manchester City in Matchweek 10.
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Ruben Amorim's appointment before diving into Manchester United's draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's intensity and organization in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St. James' Park in Matchweek 10.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 10.
Arsenal’s lack of intensity evident v. Newcastle
The Kelly & Wrighty crew examine Arsenal's lackluster performance in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in Matchweek 10.
Will van Nistelrooy stay when Amorim takes over?
The Kelly & Wrighty crew reflect on Manchester United's draw against Chelsea under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, and discuss the Red Devils' future under Ruben Amorim.
How Tottenham became the PL’s most prolific team
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa and discuss how Spurs have become such a high-scoring squad under Ange Postecoglou.
What can Man United fans expect from Amorim?
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, Tim Sherwood, and Andy Brassell discuss Ruben Amorim's tactical approach at Sporting Lisbon as he gets set to take over Manchester United in the coming weeks.
Arsenal’s scoring struggles continue on the road
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood analyze Arsenal's issues getting on the scoresheet in matches away from the Emirates this season, including their struggles in front of goal against Newcastle in Matchweek 10.