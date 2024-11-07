 Skip navigation
Top News

Luis Gil
Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards
Brendan Sullivan
Surging UCLA seeks first Big Ten home win hosting potent Iowa
Jeremiah Smith
No. 3 Ohio State will try to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits the Horseshoe

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Brentford Peguins & Chicago Top Soccer's mission

November 7, 2024 12:00 PM
Brentford legend Allan Cockram meets Bees fan Shawn Danhouser, and they combine their Brentford Penguins and Chicago Top Soccer initiatives to make football accessible for all.
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_241105.jpg
10:52
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
nbc_pl_2robbies_tottenham_241105.jpg
7:54
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_241105.jpg
6:48
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
nbc_pl_2robbies_manu_241105.jpg
19:02
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robbies_aresenal_241105.jpg
8:55
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_netbursters10_241105.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_kwpartb_241105.jpg
17:24
Arsenal’s lack of intensity evident v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_kwparta_241105.jpg
22:51
Will van Nistelrooy stay when Amorim takes over?
nbc_pl_genxgtot_241105.jpg
6:41
How Tottenham became the PL’s most prolific team
nbc_pl_genxgmanchester_241105.jpg
18:41
What can Man United fans expect from Amorim?
nbc_pl_genxgarsenal_241105.jpg
9:01
Arsenal’s scoring struggles continue on the road
nbc_pl_bestsavesmw10_241105.jpg
3:26
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 10
