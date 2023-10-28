Watch Now
Brentford show ruggedness in win over Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Brentford's impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Nketiah completes hat-trick v. Sheffield United
Make that three goals for Eddie Nketiah, who scores his first hat-trick as an Arsenal player to give the Gunners a 3-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Nketiah doubles his tally for Arsenal v. Blades
Eddie Nketiah grabs his second goal of the match as Arsenal take a commanding 2-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Semenyo equalizes for Bournemouth against Burnley
Antoine Semenyo's solo effort is enough to get Bournemouth on level terms against Burnley in the first half at Vitality Stadium.
Nketiah slots home Arsenal’s opener v. Blades
Declan Rice finds Eddie Nketiah in space as the 24-year-old striker finds the back of the net to give the Gunners an early 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Taylor fires Burnley 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
A rocket from outside the box from Charlie Taylor finds the back of the net to give Burnley an early 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Pinnock: Brentford played with belief v. Chelsea
Ethan Pinnock joins Rebecca Lowe for a quick postgame chat following Brentford's 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Mustoe: Chelsea ‘look like a mid-table side’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the state of Chelsea following a 2-0 loss to Brentford at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 10
Brentford bent, but did not break as the Bees prevailed over Chelsea in a tactical masterclass to secure three points at Stamford Bridge.
Mbeumo secures 2-0 win for Brentford v. Chelsea
Chelsea gets caught on the break following an unsuccessful corner and Bryan Mbeumo punishes the Blues for a 2-0 lead late in the dying moments of the match at Stamford Bridge.
Pinnock heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Chelsea
All of Chelsea's possession comes to naught as Ethan Pinnock catches the Blues' defense sleeping on the back post to give Brentford a 1-0 lead in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Tottenham survive late scare at Palace
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, where Spurs managed to secure the victory and go five points clear in the Premier League table.