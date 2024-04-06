Watch Now
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Fulham
Newcastle finally take the lead over Fulham thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' rebounded effort to give the Magpies a 1-0 advantage at Craven Cottage.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 31
Everton's fight against relegation took a huge step in the right direction against Burnley, who went down to 10 men in their loss to the Toffees in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 31
Aston Villa jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Bees fought back in the second half to push Unai Emery's side to the brink of an upset in a six-goal thriller at Villa Park.
Morris tucks away Luton Town’s winner v. Cherries
Morris tucks away Luton Town's winner v. Cherries
The Hatters complete their comeback bid thanks to Carlton Morris' 90th-minute winner against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.
Ward-Prowse’s Olimpico puts West Ham 2-1 in front
Ward-Prowse's Olimpico puts West Ham 2-1 in front
You won't see many match winners better than James Ward-Prowse's 84th-minute Olimpico to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Watkins makes it 3-3 for Aston Villa v. Brentford
Watkins makes it 3-3 for Aston Villa v. Brentford
Ollie Watkins rises up and doubles his tally on the match to bring Aston Villa back level at 3-3 against Brentford at Villa Park.
Clark equalizes for Luton Town against Bournemouth
Clark equalizes for Luton Town against Bournemouth
Luton Town are back on level terms thanks to Jordan Clark's strike with just 20 minutes to go in the second half at Kenilworth Road.
Paqueta’s penalty puts West Ham level v. Wolves
Paqueta's penalty puts West Ham level v. Wolves
West Ham answer back thanks to Lucas Paqueta's successful conversion from the penalty spot to put the Hammers on level terms against Wolves at the Molinuex.
Burnley’s O’Shea sent off against Everton
Burnley's O'Shea sent off against Everton
Burnley go down to 10 men as Dara O'Shea receives a straight red card in the second half against Everton at Goodison Park.
Wissa taps in Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
Wissa taps in Brentford's go-ahead goal v. Villa
Yoane Wissa's simple finish is enough to give Brentford a stunning 3-2 lead over Aston Villa after trailing 2-0 in the second half at Villa Park.
Mbeumo volleys Brentford level against Aston Villa
Mbeumo volleys Brentford level against Aston Villa
The Bees are back in business as Bryan Mbeumo nets Brentford's equalizer against Aston Villa in the second half at Villa Park.
Tavernier drills Bournemouth ahead of Luton Town
Tavernier drills Bournemouth ahead of Luton Town
Marcus Tavernier finds some space and unleashes a powerful strike from distance to give the Cherries a 1-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.