Top News

SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Live Supercross Round 6 coverage from Glendale
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
Lara Gut-Behrami passes absent Mikaela Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings
GOLF-EPGA-UAE
Meronk says Ryder Cup snub ‘probably’ pushed him to LIV

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tacticssess_240210.jpg
Haaland’s ‘size and power’ too much for Everton
nbc_pl_plupdate_240210.jpg
PL Update: Tottenham stun Brighton
nbc_cbb_a10sluvsju_240210.jpg
MBB Highlights: Saint Joseph’s edges Saint Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Guimaraes rockets Newcastle 3-2 in front of Forest

February 10, 2024 02:04 PM
Bruno Guimaraes silences the City Ground with a powerful effort from distance to double his tally against Nottingham Forest while giving his side a 3-2 lead in the second half.
nbc_pl_tacticssess_240210.jpg
2:57
Haaland’s ‘size and power’ too much for Everton
nbc_pl_plupdate_240210.jpg
9:52
PL Update: Tottenham stun Brighton
nbc_pl_nfnew_extendedhl_240210.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Forest v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_nfnew_odoigoal_240210.jpg
1:04
Hudson-Odoi makes it 2-2 for Forest v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_nfnew_schargoal_240210.jpg
1:11
Schar powers Newcastle 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfnew_elangagola_240210.jpg
1:11
Elanga’s nutmeg equalizes for Forest v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_nfnew_guimaraesgoal_240210.jpg
1:04
Guimaraes volleys Newcastle in front of Forest
nbc_pl_totbhalites_240210.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
nbc_pl_lutshuhilitev2_240210.jpg
12:32
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Blades Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_livbur_extendedhl_240210.jpg
15:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_fulbouehl_240210.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_totlivreax_240210.jpg
1:23
Johnson rescues Tottenham against Brighton
