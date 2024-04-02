Hudson-Odoi fires Forest in front of Fulham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
Jett Lawrence congratulates Chase Sexton SMX 2023 Rd 01 zMax Dragway.JPG
Track Maps revealed for 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship; ticket sales announced
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240402.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclark_240402.jpg
Clark and Iowa vs. Reese and LSU lived up to hype

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
Jett Lawrence congratulates Chase Sexton SMX 2023 Rd 01 zMax Dragway.JPG
Track Maps revealed for 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship; ticket sales announced
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240402.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclark_240402.jpg
Clark and Iowa vs. Reese and LSU lived up to hype

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Hudson-Odoi fires Forest in front of Fulham

April 2, 2024 02:44 PM
Nottingham Forest take an early lead against the Cottagers thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's clinical finish in the first half at the City Ground.
Up Next
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
1:20
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240402.jpg
1:41
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmcvars_240401.jpg
7:34
PL RAW: Man City, Arsenal battle to costly draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_akanjimixedzoneintv_240331.jpg
4:21
Akanji ‘didn’t understand’ lack of yellow cards
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240331.jpg
5:00
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240331.jpg
5:25
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
2:08
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240331.jpg
2:40
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240331.jpg
4:08
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240331.jpg
1:13
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odesaliba_240331.jpg
2:10
Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcars_240331.jpg
6:57
Extended HLs: Man City v. Arsenal Matchweek 30
Now Playing