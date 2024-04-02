Watch Now
Hudson-Odoi fires Forest in front of Fulham
Nottingham Forest take an early lead against the Cottagers thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's clinical finish in the first half at the City Ground.
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
Chris Wood's long-range effort catches the Cottagers sleeping as Nottingham Forest take an early two-goal lead over Fulham at the City Ground.
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton
Alexander Isak scores his 19th goal of the season as he dribbles through the Toffees' defense before he finds the back of the net to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead at St. James' Park.
PL RAW: Man City, Arsenal battle to costly draw
Relive Manchester City and Arsenal's stalemate at the Etihad, which put Liverpool in the driver's seat of a scintillating Premier League title race.
Akanji ‘didn’t understand’ lack of yellow cards
Manuel Akanji admitted he was perplexed by a number of refereeing decisions, especially for Arsenal's persistent fouls against Manchester City.
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's pressing questions from Matchweek 30, including her takes on the title race, Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, and more.
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's slate of action, where Liverpool came back to beat Brighton to go two points clear of Arsenal and Manchester City.
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Matchweek 30 and assess the state of the title race after Liverpool defeated Brighton and Manchester City drew with Arsenal.
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's goalless draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola details how Arsenal made life difficult for his side in a cagey 0-0 draw at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his thoughts on his side's 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 30.
Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City
William Saliba and Martin Odegaard discuss their key takeaways from Arsenal's lackluster draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.