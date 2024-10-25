Watch Now
Wood blasts Forest 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Chris Wood turns, shoots, and gives Nottingham Forest a 2-1 lead over the Foxes with an outstanding finish in the second half at the King Power Stadium.
Up Next
Wood heads Forest 3-1 ahead of Leicester City
Wood heads Forest 3-1 ahead of Leicester City
A defensive miscue opens the door for Chris Wood to head Nottingham Forest 3-1 in front of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Vardy equalizes for Leicester City v. Forest
Vardy equalizes for Leicester City v. Forest
The Foxes get back level thanks to Jamie Vardy's well-taken finish from a cross to make it 1-1 against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.
Yates drills Forest ahead of Leicester City
Yates drills Forest ahead of Leicester City
Nottingham Forest takes the lead thanks to Ryan Yates' effort from distance to make it 1-0 against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Lester shares origins of his Leicester City fandom
Lester shares origins of his Leicester City fandom
Nashville's very own Brandon Lester describes his passion for Premier League football and his fandom for Leicester City.
Arsenal, Liverpool both look to make a statement
Arsenal, Liverpool both look to make a statement
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview the high-stakes matchup between Arsenal and Liverpool in Matchweek 9, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew examine Arsenal's discipline issues after William Saliba was sent off in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in Matchweek 8.
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Man City's narrow escape from a draw against the Wolves, the team's ability to "get it done," and how the Premier League does not have a routine game.
Chelsea look ‘a proper Champions League contender’
Chelsea look 'a proper Champions League contender'
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Postecoglou’s Tottenham are a neutral’s dream
Postecoglou's Tottenham are a neutral's dream
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew discuss Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win against West Ham in Matchweek 8.
Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski’s potential?
Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski's potential?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win over West Ham at home in Matchweek 8.
Liverpool looked ‘seasoned’ in win v. Chelsea
Liverpool looked 'seasoned' in win v. Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess Liverpool's performance against Chelsea, noting that the while the team had weak spots against Chelsea, they showed experience when needed.