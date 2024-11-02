 Skip navigation
BNI Indonesian Masters - Round Two
Bubba Watson makes hole-in-one for charity house donation in Indonesia
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

nbc_nas_martinvilleessay_241102.jpg
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241102.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t find enough answers’
nbc_pl_bhakadioglugoal_241102.jpg
Kadioglu blasts Brighton 1-0 in front of Liverpool

Wood heads Nottingham Forest ahead of West Ham

November 2, 2024 11:36 AM
Chris Wood gets his name on the scoresheet yet again as he heads Nottingham Forest 1-0 in front of West Ham at the City Ground.
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241102.jpg
2:26
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t find enough answers’
nbc_pl_bhakadioglugoal_241102.jpg
1:24
Kadioglu blasts Brighton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bougoal1_241102.jpg
1:13
Semenyo gives Bournemouth dream start v. Man City
nbc_pl_salibaintv_241102.jpg
2:04
Saliba explains what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsenalvnewcastle_241102.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_arsvncastdesk_241102.jpg
2:28
Newcastle stifle ‘flat’ Arsenal in upset victory
nbc_pl_ncastlegaol_241102.jpg
1:13
Isak’s header puts Newcastle in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_tenhagsreplacement_241102.jpg
4:38
Man United did ‘big club business’ hiring Amorim
nbc_pl_chelseaxvikingsfeature_241031.jpg
2:51
Darnold & Jones face Felix & Neto in Articulate!
nbc_pl_top25octobergoals_241030.jpg
11:51
Top 25 Premier League goals of October 2024
nbc_pl_2robarslivv2_241029.jpg
16:17
Arsenal have positive takeaways from Reds draw
nbc_pl_2robchenew_241029.jpg
7:03
Chelsea’s tactics on display v. Newcastle
