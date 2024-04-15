 Skip navigation
Palmer reacts to Chelsea's 6-0 win v. Everton

April 15, 2024 06:14 PM
Cole Palmer joins Paul Burmeister and the 2 Robbies to share his main takeaways from his four-goal performance for Chelsea in a 6-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_cheevehlv2_240415.jpg
17:53
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tarkowskiintv_240415.jpg
1:19
Tarkowski reflects on team’s ‘disaster’ v. Chelsea
Now Playing
GettyImages-2148747861_copy.jpg
2:44
Palmer dazzles in Chelsea’s 6-0 win v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240415.jpg
5:26
PL Update: Palmer, Chelsea rout Everton 6-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_240415.jpg
14:48
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerhattrick_240415.jpg
1:54
Palmer’s four goals for Chelsea v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gillchristgoal_240415.jpg
1:18
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerpkgoal_240415.jpg
1:43
Palmer scores fourth goal with penalty v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_240415.jpg
1:18
Jackson volleys Chelsea 4-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmergoal3_240415.jpg
1:22
Palmer completes hat-trick with chip v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmergoal2_240415.jpg
1:26
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmergoal_240415.jpg
1:11
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
Now Playing