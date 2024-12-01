Watch Now
Palmer's curler gives Chelsea 3-0 lead over Villa
Cole Palmer seals the victory for the Blues with a powerful left-footed finish to make it 3-0 against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
Gakpo slots home Liverpool's opener v. Man City
Manchester City are reeling as Mohamed Salah threads his pass through the eye of a needle to find Cody Gakpo to make it 1-0 for Liverpool at Anfield.
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Fulham go down to 10 men after Tom Cairney picks up his second yellow card late in the second half against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Chelsea ‘absolutely bossed’ Aston Villa in 3-0 win
Chelsea 'absolutely bossed' Aston Villa in 3-0 win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's win over Aston Villa and discuss Manchester United's drubbing of Everton in Matchweek 13.
Cairney’s belter puts Fulham level v. Spurs
Cairney's belter puts Fulham level v. Spurs
Fulham are back on level terms thanks to Tom Cairney's powerful first-time strike from the edge of the box to make it 1-1 against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Johnson volleys Spurs in front of Fulham
Johnson volleys Spurs in front of Fulham
Timo Werner's perfectly-weighted cross finds Brennan Johnson at the far post for a strong finish to give Spurs a 1-0 lead over Fulham.
Zirkzee tucks away Man United’s fourth v. Everton
Zirkzee tucks away Man United's fourth v. Everton
Amad Diallo does it himself with a brilliant solo effort to win the ball back before setting up Joshua Zirzkee for his second goal of the match to give Manchester United a 4-0 lead against Everton.
Rashford’s brace puts Man United 3-0 up v. Everton
Rashford's brace puts Man United 3-0 up v. Everton
Manchester United are flying as Marcus Rashford scores his second goal of the first half to give the Red Devils a commanding 3-0 lead against Everton at Old Trafford.
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s second v. Villa
Fernandez slots home Chelsea's second v. Villa
Enzo Fernandez gets on the scoresheet for the second match in a row with a powerful left-footed finish past Emilian Martinez to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Zirkzee doubles Man United’s lead over Everton
Zirkzee doubles Man United's lead over Everton
Manchester United execute the press to perfection as Bruno Fernandes finds a sprinting Joshua Zirkzee for a tidy finish to make it 2-0 over Everton at Old Trafford.
Rashford drills Manchester United ahead of Everton
Rashford drills Manchester United ahead of Everton
Marcus Rashford's attempt takes a deflection, but finds its way into the back of the net to give Manchester United a 1-0 advantage over the Toffees at Old Trafford.
Jackson blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
Jackson blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
Marc Cucurella finds Nicolas Jackson inside the box where the Senegalese striker scores his ninth goal of the season to give Chelsea an early lead over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.