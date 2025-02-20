Watch Now
Could Haaland exit Man City if there's no rebuild?
The Pro Soccer Talk crew breaks down what went wrong in Manchester City's early Champions League exit vs. Real Madrid, highlighting potential troubling signs for Erling Haaland if team doesn't "rebuild."
Up Next
Man City v. Liverpool: Preview and predictions
Man City v. Liverpool: Preview and predictions
The Pro Soccer Talk crew previews a heavyweight clash in Matchweek 27 as Manchester City hosts Liverpool, detailing how Pep Guardiola's men enter the match with no pressure and can dent Liverpool's title hopes.
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary knuckling free kick against Portsmouth kicks off the top 10 in Joe Prince-Wright's countdown of the best Premier League goals in history.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26
Watch full-match highlights from Liverpool's visit to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa.
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool share spoils in draw
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool share spoils in draw
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's draw at Villa Park to go eight points clear at the top of the table.
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
Emery: Villa's draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shares hit thoughts on his side's draw with Liverpool at Villa Park.
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
Slot 'not happy' with Liverpool's draw v. Villa
Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaks to the media following his side's 2-2 draw at Villa Park ahead of their weekend showdown with Manchester City.
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool's draw with Villa
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's draw with Aston Villa.
Liverpool ‘will be quite disappointed’ with draw
Liverpool 'will be quite disappointed' with draw
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe share their reactions to Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
Liverpool equalize thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected effort that sneaks past Emiliano Martinez to make it 2-2 at Villa Park.
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
Aston Villa complete their comeback as Ollie Watkins powers his header past Allison to make it 2-1 over Liverpool at Villa Park.
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Aston Villa get back on level terms with Liverpool as Youri Tielemans' half-volley finds the back of the net in the first half at Villa Park.